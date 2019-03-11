Your browser is out-of-date.

Gerhard Rossouw Building and Solar(PTY)ltd
Home Builders in Cape Town
    • Residential and commercial construction business in Durbanville.No Job is to big or small.
    I have 32 years experience in the construction,maintenance and engineering trade, having run my own construction business and working as a contractor for international companies. In my time of running my own business most of my clients are repeat business or referrals from existing clients, demonstrating that the quality of my work was well regarded.

    Services
    • We Specializing With All Aspects Of Construction
    • Painting
    • Dry Walling
    • Partition
    • Ceiling
    • Leaking Roof
    • Water Proofing
    • Damp Proofing
    • Wall Coating
    • Roof Coating
    • Interior Painting
    Service areas
    Durbanville, Western Cape, and Cape Town
    Address
    36 fuchsia Street, Goedemoed, Durbanville,
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-632102233
