Durban Shopfitting and Interiors cc has been in existence for over 23 years showcasing

quality craftsmanship, style and individuality in shopfitting and joinery. We specialize in bespoke & fine crafted shopfitting for a variety of spaces including hotels, casinos and restaurants. Our aim is to provide creative solutions that reflect our client's vision and needs. We proudly qualify as Level One Contributors according to BBBEE codes of good practice.