Durban Shopfitting &amp; Interiors
Carpenters in Durban
Reviews (3)
  • Shopfitting
  • Joinery
  • Bespoke furniture

    Swaziland Revenue Authority

    Durban Shopfitting and Interiors cc has been in existence for over 23 years showcasing

    quality craftsmanship, style and individuality in shopfitting and joinery. We specialize in bespoke & fine crafted shopfitting for a variety of spaces including hotels, casinos and restaurants. Our aim is to provide creative solutions that reflect our client's vision and needs. We proudly qualify as Level One Contributors according to BBBEE codes of good practice.

    Service areas
    International and Durban
    Address
    77 Voortrekker Street, Jacobs
    4060 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-314614419 www.durbanshopfitting.co.za
    Past work:

    Gauteng

    Airport Sun Intercontinental

    Gold Reef City Casino

    Hilton Hotel, Sandton

    Johannesburg Stock Exchange

    Menlyn Park Food Court (reconfiguration)

    Michelangelo Hotel, Sandton

    Monte Casino

    Road Lodge, Centurion

    Rosebank Hotel (refurbishment)

    Sandton Crown Plaza Hotel

    The Grace Hotel, Rosebank

    Tasha’s Restaurants, Melrose Arch, Nicolway, Hyde Park, Rosebank, Bedford View, Menlyn, Brooklyn, Atholl Square and Mall of Africa.

    Kwazulu Natal

    Durban International Convention Centre

    FishAways, Bluff

    Fish and Wine, The Pearl, Umhlanga

    Fourteen on Chartwell (restaurant), Umhlanga

    Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg

    Keg & Thistle, Durban North

    Mugg & Bean Restaurant, Durban

    Oyster Box Hotel, Durban

    Road Lodge, Richards Bay

    Stuttafords, Pavilion, Rose Bank & Merua Mall Namibia Tashas- Gateway, Ballito, Constantia

    Vovo Telos, Durban

    Western Cape

    City Lodge, JIA

    Cullinan Inn Hotel, Cape Town Garden Route Casino

    Marula Sun Casino

    Pinnacle Point Golf Clubhouse Wild Coast Sun

    Work Outside South Africa

    Gaborone Sun, Botswana

    Holiday Inn, Mozambique

    Ikoyi Hotel, Nigeria

    Kalahari Sands Casino, Namibia Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra Ghana Mozal Aluminium Plant, Mozambique Nasco Hotel, Italy

    New Diamond Exchange, Angola

    PHB Bank, Nigeria

    President Hotel, Botswana

    Swaziland Revenue Authority, Swaziland

    Swaziland Motor Vehicle insurance (S.M.V.A), Swaziland Swaziland Finance Investigative Unit (S.F.I.U), Swaziland Tasha's Restaurant, Dubai

    The Keg & Marlin, Mauritius

    V.VIP Royal Terminal Airport, Swaziland

    World Bank of Ghana, Accra

    Reviews

    Roshay Pandaram
    Quality shopfitter . They will assist you and help you along the way, should you require a designer they are happy to do the design work. They target all regions , feel free to give them a call for all your shopfitting requirements.
    4 months ago
    Jaco von bargen
    over 3 years ago
    Patsy Govender
    Very friendly bubbly buyer Nessa, always accommodating & greeting u with a bright smile especially when you arrive without an appointment 😀
    over 2 years ago
