Durban Shopfitting and Interiors cc has been in existence for over 23 years showcasing
quality craftsmanship, style and individuality in shopfitting and joinery. We specialize in bespoke & fine crafted shopfitting for a variety of spaces including hotels, casinos and restaurants. Our aim is to provide creative solutions that reflect our client's vision and needs. We proudly qualify as Level One Contributors according to BBBEE codes of good practice.
- Service areas
- International and Durban
- Address
-
77 Voortrekker Street, Jacobs
4060 Durban
South Africa
+27-314614419 www.durbanshopfitting.co.za
Past work:
Gauteng
Airport Sun Intercontinental
Gold Reef City Casino
Hilton Hotel, Sandton
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Menlyn Park Food Court (reconfiguration)
Michelangelo Hotel, Sandton
Monte Casino
Road Lodge, Centurion
Rosebank Hotel (refurbishment)
Sandton Crown Plaza Hotel
The Grace Hotel, Rosebank
Tasha’s Restaurants, Melrose Arch, Nicolway, Hyde Park, Rosebank, Bedford View, Menlyn, Brooklyn, Atholl Square and Mall of Africa.
Kwazulu Natal
Durban International Convention Centre
FishAways, Bluff
Fish and Wine, The Pearl, Umhlanga
Fourteen on Chartwell (restaurant), Umhlanga
Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg
Keg & Thistle, Durban North
Mugg & Bean Restaurant, Durban
Oyster Box Hotel, Durban
Road Lodge, Richards Bay
Stuttafords, Pavilion, Rose Bank & Merua Mall Namibia Tashas- Gateway, Ballito, Constantia
Vovo Telos, Durban
Western Cape
City Lodge, JIA
Cullinan Inn Hotel, Cape Town Garden Route Casino
Marula Sun Casino
Pinnacle Point Golf Clubhouse Wild Coast Sun
Work Outside South Africa
Gaborone Sun, Botswana
Holiday Inn, Mozambique
Ikoyi Hotel, Nigeria
Kalahari Sands Casino, Namibia Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra Ghana Mozal Aluminium Plant, Mozambique Nasco Hotel, Italy
New Diamond Exchange, Angola
PHB Bank, Nigeria
President Hotel, Botswana
Swaziland Revenue Authority, Swaziland
Swaziland Motor Vehicle insurance (S.M.V.A), Swaziland Swaziland Finance Investigative Unit (S.F.I.U), Swaziland Tasha's Restaurant, Dubai
The Keg & Marlin, Mauritius
V.VIP Royal Terminal Airport, Swaziland
World Bank of Ghana, Accra