Ant Rubble Removal Pretoria is a professional Rubble Removal company in Pretoria, with a wide variety of load sizes and options we are sure to be able to assist in your rubble removal needs. We have 2 cube rubble removals, 4 cube rubble removals, and 6 cube rubble removal options in Pretoria. We also have tlb and bobcat hire options in Pretoria. From 1 cube right through to 3000 Cube rubble removal loads we will help you with all your rubble removal needs.