Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ant Rubble removal
Rubbish Removal in Centurion
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Ant Rubble Removal Pretoria  is a professional Rubble Removal company in Pretoria, with a wide variety of load sizes and options we are sure to be able to assist in your rubble removal needs. We have 2 cube rubble removals, 4 cube rubble removals, and 6 cube rubble removal options in Pretoria. We also have tlb and bobcat hire options in Pretoria. From 1 cube right through to 3000 Cube rubble removal loads we will help you with all your rubble removal needs.

    Services
    • rubble removal pretoria
    • rubble removal pretoria east
    • garden refuse removal pretoria
    Service areas
    Pretoria and Centurion
    Address
    372 both ave kloofsig
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-610267185 ant-tlbhire.co.za/rubble-removal-pretoria

    Reviews

    Rozanne Esmeraldo
    Reliable rubble removal service in Pretoria.
    about 3 years ago
    Nadine Esmeraldo
    Most reliable and efficient rubble removal service in Pretoria.
    about 3 years ago
    Lion Roar
    We are very pleased with Ant Projects rubble removal service. They are environment friendly and reliable
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element