concrete eight landscape architecture planning &amp; construction (pty) Ltd
Landscape Architects in Pretoria
    • Concrete eight is a consulting company specializing in Landscape site development plans for council approvals and landscape architecture planning projects.We provide landscape design services to developments that are not limited to residential developments, group housing, student accommodation, real estate units, warehouse development, schools, office and commercial developments. 

    Services
    • Landscape site development plans for council approvals
    • residential developments
    • group housing
    • student accommodation
    • real estate units
    • warehouse development
    • schools
    • office and commercial developments
    Service areas
    pretoria, johannesburg, and polokwane.
    Address
    0183 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-796705948
