We at Sapphire Solutions offer a wide range of services such as Construction, Handyman work as well as Maintenance work. We cater to private as well commercial. We aim to deliver a professional as well as reliable service and create lasting client relationships.
- Services
- Handyman
- Construction
- Maintenance
- Waterproofing
- Flooring
- Bathroom Renovation
- Home Renovation
- Office Renovation
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Address
-
136 Marija Street
0182 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-797348660 www.sapphiresolutions.co.za