Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sapphire Solutions
General Contractors in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We at Sapphire Solutions offer a wide range of services such as Construction, Handyman work as well as Maintenance work. We cater to private as well commercial. We aim to deliver a professional as well as reliable service and create lasting client relationships.

    Services
    • Handyman
    • Construction
    • Maintenance
    • Waterproofing
    • Flooring
    • Bathroom Renovation
    • Home Renovation
    • Office Renovation
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    136 Marija Street
    0182 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-797348660 www.sapphiresolutions.co.za
      Add SEO element