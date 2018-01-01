Your browser is out-of-date.

BT Handyman Services
Painters in Roodepoort
Reviews (1)
Services

  • painting
  • tiling
  • waterproofing
  • plumbing
  • renovations
  • paving
    • BT Handyman Services is a construction company which Specializes in minor or major renovations and maintenance jobs. we do
    Painting (Domestic, Industrial & Commercial) Plumbing (Installation & Repairs)

    Electrical Works

    Carpentry

    Cupboard Installations and repairs

    Tiling(inside, outside & walls tiling)

    Waterproofing (membrane and torch on)

    We pride ourselves in quality and efficient workmanship. our team has vast experience and are certified for their tasked jobs. We operate in all the Gauteng areas and we work around the clock.

    BT Handyman Services team has done work for major companies such as CCBSA, Scaw Metals to name but a few.

    Service areas
    Gauteng and Roodepoort
    Address
    2202 Drumstick Street
    1709 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-780095504

    Reviews

    best workmanship and very efficient
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: April 2018
