BT Handyman Services is a construction company which Specializes in minor or major renovations and maintenance jobs. we do

Painting (Domestic, Industrial & Commercial) Plumbing (Installation & Repairs)

Electrical Works

Carpentry

Cupboard Installations and repairs

Tiling(inside, outside & walls tiling)

Waterproofing (membrane and torch on)

We pride ourselves in quality and efficient workmanship. our team has vast experience and are certified for their tasked jobs. We operate in all the Gauteng areas and we work around the clock.

BT Handyman Services team has done work for major companies such as CCBSA, Scaw Metals to name but a few.