Smartdesigns &amp; Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd.
Restoration & Renovation in Benoni, Gauteng
    • Farmstyle Kitchen, Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Beige
    Farmstyle Kitchen
    MultiChoice Nambia, Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Commercial spaces Wood Multicolored
    MultiChoice Nambia, Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Commercial spaces Multicolored
    MultiChoice Nambia, Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Commercial spaces Multicolored
    +4
    MultiChoice Nambia
    Modern Luxury Home., Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating Wood White
    Modern Luxury Home., Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. BathroomMedicine cabinets Wood White
    Modern Luxury Home., Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. Smartdesigns & Turnkey Projects PTY Ltd. BathroomMedicine cabinets Wood White
    +2
    Modern Luxury Home.

    SMART DESIGNS is a design, manufacturing and installation company with a special focus on turnkey projects. We transform your space into a masterpiece.

    Situated in the East Rand [Gauteng, South Africa], our skilled workmanship has reached as far as Nigeria, with projects completed in Angola, Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique. Our turnkey solutions cover sectors ranging from retail, hospitality, corporate to residential. Commitment to deadlines coupled with quality products, experience and excellence in service, makes Smart Designs, the Smart Choice for your next project. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Renovations
    • Restoration
    • Turnkey projects
    • Furniture manufacturing
    • BIC
    • Vanities
    • Plumbing
    Service areas
    South Africa, Benoni, and Gauteng
    Address
    51 Acorn Rd
    1510 Benoni, Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-810949894 smartdesigns.africa
