SMART DESIGNS is a design, manufacturing and installation company with a special focus on turnkey projects. We transform your space into a masterpiece.

Situated in the East Rand [Gauteng, South Africa], our skilled workmanship has reached as far as Nigeria, with projects completed in Angola, Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique. Our turnkey solutions cover sectors ranging from retail, hospitality, corporate to residential. Commitment to deadlines coupled with quality products, experience and excellence in service, makes Smart Designs, the Smart Choice for your next project.