Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg, South Africa
    • Saddlebrook Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Saddlebrook Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Saddlebrook Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Built-in kitchens
    +35
    Saddlebrook Estate
    Vaal River, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Minimal style Bathroom
    Vaal River, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Country house
    Vaal River, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Hot tubs
    +21
    Vaal River
    Bluevalley Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Single family home
    Bluevalley Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Colonial style house
    Bluevalley Estate, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Floors
    +22
    Bluevalley Estate
    Ebotse, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    Ebotse, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Single family home
    Ebotse, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Garden Pool
    +21
    Ebotse
    Villa Torino, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Infinity pool
    Villa Torino, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Patios
    Villa Torino, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Gable roof
    +13
    Villa Torino

    Plan Créatif has become synonymous with exquisite taste, unparalleled service, and unmatched quality. We are known for our reliability and attention to detail on every project and our business ethics, making your experience with us authentically different.

    Our Founding Member & Head Designer, as well as the team at Plan Créatif, lend our expertise and passion for design to each residential and commercial project we undertake.

    As a collective team, our designers create designs to suit our clients’ personal, environmental and desired style needs, turning any space into a powerful expression of the clients personality.

    As a company, we prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. We provide value to our clients by discouraging short-lived trends, opting instead for quality with the approach of international design timeless trends. The final design ensures a beautiful, comfortable, and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognise that the most important element in our designs are the people who use them in the end.

    Whether yours is a modest family home or a palatial estate, a small business office or a grand resort, Plan Créatif is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation. Our team will piece together each an every detail for all interior and exterior finishes, by selecting carefully chosen products to achieve the environment you desire, utilising fine-tuned vision and proven trustworthy business practices.

    With over a decade of experience in the design industry, our company maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers, fine artisans, and the most skilled sub-contractors. Our design experience and knowledge make the entire Plan Créatif team invaluable to our clients.

    Services
    Interior Design and Architecture
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg—South Africa
    • National—South Africa
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    Melville
    2192 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-761435291 www.plancreatif.co.za
