Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ThusoM InvestCon (Pty) Ltd
General Contractors in Rustenburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    The ThusoM InvestCon team is a young build-environment professionals team consisting of Architects, Engineers & Estimators who pride them-self in bringing a new innovative ways in to take on any project.

    Services
    • Architects
    • Building Contractors
    • Consultants
    • Supply & Delivery
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    South-Africa, Rustenburg, and South Africa
    Address
    Office no: 117 Cnr. Pres Thabo Mbeki & Nelson Mandela Str
    0299 Rustenburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-760169209 thusominvest.com
    Legal disclosure

    ThusoM InvestCon

    ThusoM

      Add SEO element