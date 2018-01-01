Your browser is out-of-date.

OMNI Architects
Architects in La Lucia Ridge
Reviews
    Newcastle Hospital
    Wrenbury Place Mixed Used
    Lambert Road Luxury Apartments
    Blythedale Units
    Interior face lift to Courier and Get It Magazine Offices

    Please email us on admin@omniarch.co.za to get a fee quote.

    OMNI Architects is the design driven, amalgamated practice of the well established practice Om Moodley Architects

    (OMA) and the dynamic, cutting edge young practice of OMNI Architects. This partnership ensures that all our valued clients are assured of over a combined 37 years of commercial practice as well as a young team who share a potent vision of design. OMNI Architects is based in La Lucia Ridge, Durban, South Africa. Both Nikita Lopes and Om Moodley strive to deliver the best quality service to their clients with their keen eye for detail and design. With both of these professionals having a passion towards serving its community and mentoring future junior architects, they are definitely the team to work with.

    Services
    • Urban Design
    • Architectural Services
    • Interior Design
    • Planning
    • Space Planning
    • Design
    • Architect
    • Principal Agent
    Service areas
    South Africa and La Lucia Ridge
    Address
    11 Sinembe Crescent, Sinembe Park, Corporate Park, Suite 8, First Floor
    4051 La Lucia Ridge
    South Africa
    +27-810477217 www.omniarch.co.za
    For a free quote please email admin@omniarch.co.za

    Amazing firm. Very young and vibrant attitude. They responded to our requests and needs always as soon as possible making us feel important at all times. The designs are very modern and we loved the whole experience with the firm. 
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
