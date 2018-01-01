Please email us on admin@omniarch.co.za to get a fee quote.

OMNI Architects is the design driven, amalgamated practice of the well established practice Om Moodley Architects

(OMA) and the dynamic, cutting edge young practice of OMNI Architects. This partnership ensures that all our valued clients are assured of over a combined 37 years of commercial practice as well as a young team who share a potent vision of design. OMNI Architects is based in La Lucia Ridge, Durban, South Africa. Both Nikita Lopes and Om Moodley strive to deliver the best quality service to their clients with their keen eye for detail and design. With both of these professionals having a passion towards serving its community and mentoring future junior architects, they are definitely the team to work with.