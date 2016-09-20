Your browser is out-of-date.

MyGarage
Designers in Ballitoville
    Garage Flooring, MyGarage MyGarage Double Garage Grey
    Garage Flooring, MyGarage MyGarage Double Garage
    Garage Flooring, MyGarage MyGarage Double Garage
    +4
    Garage Flooring
    Garage Storage Solutions, MyGarage MyGarage Double Garage
    Garage Storage Solutions, MyGarage MyGarage Double Garage White
    Garage Storage Solutions, MyGarage MyGarage Industrial style garage/shed
    +11
    Garage Storage Solutions
    Bike Storage Ideas for your Garage Wall
    Bike Storage Ideas for your Garage Wall, MyGarage MyGarage Garages & sheds
    Bike Storage Ideas for your Garage Wall, MyGarage MyGarage Garages & sheds
    +14
    Bike Storage Ideas for your Garage Wall
    Garage Wall Storage Ideas
    Garage Wall Storage Ideas, MyGarage MyGarage Modern garage/shed
    Garage Wall Storage Ideas, MyGarage MyGarage Modern garage/shed
    +5
    Garage Wall Storage Ideas
    Bespoke Storage for the Garage
    Bespoke Storage for the Garage, MyGarage MyGarage Garage/shed White
    Bespoke Storage for the Garage, MyGarage MyGarage Garage/shed White
    +5
    Bespoke Storage for the Garage

    We offer a solution for every garage or storeroom and our aim is to provide a safe, functional and beautiful room in the garage.

    The garage is a convenient space to put all your stuff that doesn’t quite go anywhere else – especially if you are renovating or have just moved in, you just pop everything in the garage just until you get round to sorting it out. This room no sooner becomes a danger zone with all sorts of trip hazards and your cars – which are one of your biggest investments – could be scratched or dented – that’s if you even have space to park them inside the garage! You are ashamed of what your visitors may think.

    It is our job to fix this.

    Services
    Garage Storage, Storage Solutions, and Storage Services
    Service areas
    South Africa and Ballitoville
    Address
    Unit 2 The Wilds
    4422 Ballitoville
    South Africa
    +27-878029186 www.mygarage.co.za
