Overberg Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hermanus
Reviews (6)
    • Beach House Glam Guest House - Onrus, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Eclectic style dining room
    Beach House Glam Guest House - Onrus, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Living room
    Beach House Glam Guest House - Onrus, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Beach House Glam Guest House - Onrus
    New Build Guest House de Kelders, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Modern living room
    New Build Guest House de Kelders, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Modern dining room
    New Build Guest House de Kelders, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +3
    New Build Guest House de Kelders
    New Build House on Hermanus Golf Course, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Living room
    New Build House on Hermanus Golf Course, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Patios
    New Build House on Hermanus Golf Course, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Classic style houses
    +6
    New Build House on Hermanus Golf Course

    Overberg Interiors are dynamic, on trend Interior Designers and decorators that specialize in commercial and residential home design, revamps and remodels. From a single room to an entire house, or new build project.From start to finish...

    In addition to our full Interior Design and Decorating service we source interior decor for you, from art to furnishings, window treatments and fabrics; complete house renovation & re-modelling services and project management. We also inspire with our kitchen and bathroom designs, bespoke furniture design, paving and decking services. We are based in Hermanus in the Western Cape and offer interior design and home maintenance services in Hermanus, Caledon, Betty’s Bay, Bot River and Stanford. Have a look through our inspiration gallery and recent projects and be motivated to update and brighten up your life with style.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Home Maintenance
    • Renovation
    • Curtaining
    • Blinds
    • Upholstery
    • furniture
    • building
    • decor
    Service areas
    Hermanus
    Address
    Unit 1 The Trading Post Onrus
    7201 Hermanus
    South Africa
    +27-798804211 www.overberginteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    Annemart Heim
    Amazing transformation with fresh colours, open spaces and modern furniture! Absolutely stunning!
    over 7 years ago
    Vanessa Swanepoel
    Sarah has THE most amazing eye for design.
    almost 5 years ago
    Marius Strydom
    Sarah renovated the entire upstairs area of my apartment in Hermanus. She has an amazing eye for detail as was as being able to visualize spaces. Very happy indeed
    about 3 years ago
