Overberg Interiors are dynamic, on trend Interior Designers and decorators that specialize in commercial and residential home design, revamps and remodels. From a single room to an entire house, or new build project.From start to finish...

In addition to our full Interior Design and Decorating service we source interior decor for you, from art to furnishings, window treatments and fabrics; complete house renovation & re-modelling services and project management. We also inspire with our kitchen and bathroom designs, bespoke furniture design, paving and decking services. We are based in Hermanus in the Western Cape and offer interior design and home maintenance services in Hermanus, Caledon, Betty’s Bay, Bot River and Stanford. Have a look through our inspiration gallery and recent projects and be motivated to update and brighten up your life with style.