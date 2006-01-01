Activate Space is an interdisciplinary design studio, established in 2006, and based in Johannesburg, South Africa. I work to deliver excellent interior design services, where I activate your space, and curate appropriate product for you, designed with care and consideration to your needs. Sometimes you just need someone to help you solve that annoying part of your space that you've outgrown. Or you need to add some interior retail polish to promote this season's hot new product. Perhaps you have overlooked and over loved your space for far too long? I can offer you a quick refresh button to ensure that your space is brought up to speed with your current needs. I search for interior design solutions that can be implemented fairly quickly, with minimal impact to your lifestyle, so that you can continue doing all the awesome and important things that you need to be doing. Book your space in for an interior refresh today!