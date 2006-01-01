Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
    • Forum Homini Boutique Hotel, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Forum Homini Boutique Hotel, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Forum Homini Boutique Hotel, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    +3
    Forum Homini Boutique Hotel
    Cliff House, Activate Space Activate Space Modern living room
    Cliff House, Activate Space Activate Space Modern living room
    Cliff House, Activate Space Activate Space Modern kitchen
    +2
    Cliff House
    House Thompson, Activate Space Activate Space Living room
    House Thompson, Activate Space Activate Space Patios
    House Thompson, Activate Space Activate Space Classic style dining room
    +1
    House Thompson
    Lebone II College of the Royal Bafokeng, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Lebone II College of the Royal Bafokeng, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Lebone II College of the Royal Bafokeng, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    +3
    Lebone II College of the Royal Bafokeng
    Mot Mot Gift Shop, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Mot Mot Gift Shop, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Mot Mot Gift Shop
    Baywest New Office Development, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Baywest New Office Development, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    Baywest New Office Development, Activate Space Activate Space Commercial spaces
    +3
    Baywest New Office Development

    Activate Space is an interdisciplinary design studio, established in 2006, and based in Johannesburg, South Africa.  I work to deliver excellent interior design services, where I activate your space, and curate appropriate product for you, designed with care and consideration to your needs.  Sometimes you just need someone to help you solve that annoying part of your space that you've outgrown.  Or you need to add some interior retail polish to promote this season's hot new product.  Perhaps you have overlooked and over loved your space for far too long?  I can offer you a quick refresh button to ensure that your space is brought up to speed with your current needs.  I search for interior design solutions that can be implemented fairly quickly, with minimal impact to your lifestyle, so that you can continue doing all the awesome and important things that you need to be doing.  Book your space in for an interior refresh today!

    Services
    • Full Interior Design Service
    • Artwork Curating
    • Consultation
    • Colour Advice
    • Fast and Focused Interior Refresh Services
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • 2011 Bronze Loerie in the Category Architecture and Interiors for The Lebone II College of the Royal Bafokeng.
    • 2006 Silver Loerie in the Category Architecture and Interiors for The Forum Homini Boutique Hotel
    Address
    No 7 St David Road, Houghton Estate
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-826858231 www.aspace.co.za
