Paving and Wall cleaning Specialists
Building cleaning in Roodepoort
Reviews (0)
    We specialize in bringing the sparkle on a dull, mouldy driveway and walls. We deep clean, using machines to remove grime and dirt, mould and other unsightly spills on your paving and patio.

    Services
    • Deep clean paving and driveways.
    • Deep Clean walls of grime and Soot
    • Deep clean Patios of grime
    • Clean roofs of soot and grime
    • Cleaning of concrete walls
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Midrand and Pretoria, and Roodepoort
    Address
    1724 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-829564085 www.pavingcleaners.co.za
