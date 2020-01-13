Your browser is out-of-date.

Slay Construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg
House Northriding, Slay Construction Slay Construction Stairs Ceramic White
House Northriding, Slay Construction Slay Construction Modern living room Tiles White
House Northriding, Slay Construction Slay Construction Built-in kitchens Plywood White
+2
House Northriding
House Bryston, Slay Construction Slay Construction Single family home Bricks Beige
House Bryston, Slay Construction Slay Construction Single family home Bricks Beige
House Bryston, Slay Construction Slay Construction Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
+1
House Bryston
House Linden, Slay Construction Slay Construction Single family home Bricks Grey
House Linden, Slay Construction Slay Construction Single family home Bricks Grey
House Linden, Slay Construction Slay Construction Modern living room Bricks Blue
+1
House Linden
Slay Construction offer full turnkey solutions in home building, Renovations, Alterations &/additions maintenance, and full-scale developments. We also offer: Architectural Plan drawings, Construction project costing and project management
Services
  • Home building
  • General construction
  • Renovations
  • Additions and Alterations
  • Project Management
  • Plumbling and Electrical
  • Plasterring and Painting
  • Ceiling and Tiling
  • Concrete slabs and foundations
  • Turnkey Solutions
Service areas
Gauteng and Johannesburg
Address
23 Loveday Street
2000 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-729598859 www.slayconstruction.co.za
Created

with the idea that construction is more than just  building Slay Construction gives a whole new level to our clients construction projects driven by our pursuit of quality work ,efficiency in execution , adhering to the built environment regulations existing and those looking to be innovative and toped excellent client relations .

Slay Construction brings excitement to clients building with us as its more then just brick an mortar but Levels(pun intended).

Slay
Construction offer full turnkey solutions in home building , renovations, alterations &/additions, maintenance and full scale developments . With the industry evolving we move with the trends to be able to offer our valued clients our high level expertise.

We also offer :

•Architectural Plan Drawings

•Construction Project Costing

•Project Management

We
offer a wide range of construction trades or ranks and with the proper personnel executing and carrying out these tasks we aim to offer a wholelistic product in projects we embark on.

What we do involves but not limited to:

Structural foundations, engineering specked slabs and surface beds

Brickwork

Plastering

Rhinoliting

Painting

Ceilings and bulkheads

Drywall partitioning

Wooden decking

Cladding

Tilling

Waterproofing by specialist with guarantees

Steelwork

Plumbing and Electrical with registered companies.

Paving and Landscaping

