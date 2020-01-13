- Services
- Home building
- General construction
- Renovations
- Additions and Alterations
- Project Management
- Plumbling and Electrical
- Plasterring and Painting
- Ceiling and Tiling
- Concrete slabs and foundations
- Turnkey Solutions
- Service areas
- Gauteng and Johannesburg
- Address
-
23 Loveday Street
2000 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-729598859 www.slayconstruction.co.za
Created
with the idea that construction is more than just building Slay Construction gives a whole new level to our clients construction projects driven by our pursuit of quality work ,efficiency in execution , adhering to the built environment regulations existing and those looking to be innovative and toped excellent client relations .
Slay Construction brings excitement to clients building with us as its more then just brick an mortar but Levels(pun intended).
Slay
Construction offer full turnkey solutions in home building , renovations, alterations &/additions, maintenance and full scale developments . With the industry evolving we move with the trends to be able to offer our valued clients our high level expertise.
We also offer :
•Architectural Plan Drawings
•Construction Project Costing
•Project Management
We
offer a wide range of construction trades or ranks and with the proper personnel executing and carrying out these tasks we aim to offer a wholelistic product in projects we embark on.
What we do involves but not limited to:
Structural foundations, engineering specked slabs and surface beds
Brickwork
Plastering
Rhinoliting
Painting
Ceilings and bulkheads
Drywall partitioning
Wooden decking
Cladding
Tilling
Waterproofing by specialist with guarantees
Steelwork
Plumbing and Electrical with registered companies.
Paving and Landscaping