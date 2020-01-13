Legal disclosure

Created

with the idea that construction is more than just building Slay Construction gives a whole new level to our clients construction projects driven by our pursuit of quality work ,efficiency in execution , adhering to the built environment regulations existing and those looking to be innovative and toped excellent client relations .

Slay Construction brings excitement to clients building with us as its more then just brick an mortar but Levels(pun intended).

Slay

Construction offer full turnkey solutions in home building , renovations, alterations &/additions, maintenance and full scale developments . With the industry evolving we move with the trends to be able to offer our valued clients our high level expertise.

We also offer :

•Architectural Plan Drawings

•Construction Project Costing

•Project Management

We

offer a wide range of construction trades or ranks and with the proper personnel executing and carrying out these tasks we aim to offer a wholelistic product in projects we embark on.

What we do involves but not limited to:

Structural foundations, engineering specked slabs and surface beds

Brickwork

Plastering

Rhinoliting

Painting

Ceilings and bulkheads

Drywall partitioning

Wooden decking

Cladding

Tilling

Waterproofing by specialist with guarantees

Steelwork

Plumbing and Electrical with registered companies.

Paving and Landscaping