Créma Design
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    The curated Créma Design collection showcases the world’s best indoor and outdoor luxury furniture, feature lighting, hand-made carpets, office furniture and a broad range of accessories.

    Our showroom exhibits the exclusive collections of Tom Dixon,  Lee Broom, Vitra, Magis, Foscarini, Diesel with Foscarini, HAY, Gubi, OFFECCT, Nanimarquina, Extremis, Cherner, STUA, Brokis, Muuto and &Tradition. This current design portfolio promotes original signature designs, alongside exciting, contemporary pieces.

    Créma Design is extremely proud to continue to supply the very best in international design to high end projects including private homes, offices, restaurants and boutique hotels throughout South Africa.

    Services
    • Lighting Retail
    • Furniture Retail
    • Accessories Retail
    • Installation
    • Importation
    • Interior Consultation
    Service areas
    Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    317 Albert Road
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-813471980 cremadesign.co.za
    Rosanna Turner
    Fantastic selection of unique light fittings.
    over 3 years ago
    Sarah Jayne Fell
    Beautiful imported design products and a lovely showroom space with very friendly and informed staff.
    over 3 years ago
    Chris Bornman
    A delightful boutique store with great staff offering a superb international product offering for the discerning shopper.
    over 3 years ago
