The curated Créma Design collection showcases the world’s best indoor and outdoor luxury furniture, feature lighting, hand-made carpets, office furniture and a broad range of accessories.

Our showroom exhibits the exclusive collections of Tom Dixon, Lee Broom, Vitra, Magis, Foscarini, Diesel with Foscarini, HAY, Gubi, OFFECCT, Nanimarquina, Extremis, Cherner, STUA, Brokis, Muuto and &Tradition. This current design portfolio promotes original signature designs, alongside exciting, contemporary pieces.

Créma Design is extremely proud to continue to supply the very best in international design to high end projects including private homes, offices, restaurants and boutique hotels throughout South Africa.