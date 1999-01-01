We are Cape Town based company, established in 1999.

At “All about windows and doors”, we supply and fit aluminium , U-PVC and timber windows and doors. Offering various styles of sliding windows / doors, French doors, bi-fold doors, stacking doors. We are able to accommodate arches, curved applications and are very excited to introduce our New “Contractors” range in U-PVC, a cost effective alternative to aluminium.

In addition, we supply and install Security Shutters, Burglar bars / gates including retractable security gates made from structural Aluminium. All our products carry a guarantee, some up to 10 years.

Window coverings are available – all types of blinds/internal roller screens.

Contact us for excellent advice and a free quotation or demo’s on our range of products .

Visit our website: www.allaboutwindows.co.za

All About Windows. A better view.