All about Windows and Doors
Windows in Cape Town
    • We are Cape Town based company, established in 1999. 

    At “All about windows and doors”,  we supply and fit aluminium , U-PVC and timber windows and doors.  Offering various styles of sliding windows / doors, French doors, bi-fold doors, stacking doors.  We are able to accommodate arches, curved applications and are very excited to introduce our New “Contractors” range in U-PVC, a cost effective alternative to aluminium.

    In addition, we supply and install Security Shutters, Burglar bars / gates including retractable security gates made from structural Aluminium.  All our products carry a guarantee, some up to 10 years.

    Window coverings are available – all types of blinds/internal roller screens.

    Contact us for excellent advice and a free quotation or demo’s on our range of products .

    Visit our website: www.allaboutwindows.co.za

    All About Windows. A better view.

    Services
    • Supplying and installing of U-PVC
    • Aluminium and Wooden doors and windows. Including shutters
    • internal roller screen and burglar bars.
    Service areas
    Western Cape and Cape Town
    Address
    7 Brockford house, Main Road, Muizenberg
    7945 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-217882834 www.allaboutwindows.co.za

    I needed dormer windows replaced due to rotten wooden frames, and used these guys. All I can say is I am very impressed. They found structural issues when they removed the old windows, so they made a plan, kept me informed, and spent 3 and a half days putting in the windows and fixing the issues as they went, instead of the expected day it would have taken if the job had been as expected. This was all done in the original quote - no extra cost to me. They went above and beyond, and I am very happy with the final result.
    about 5 years ago
