I had a leak in my front yard and they had it fixed quickly and efficiently. The plumber, Billy Rodriguez was very polite and knowledgeable, as was his assistant, Jeremy. I was very pleased with the service and will call again if I need any other work done
Mike’s staff installed our whole house generator. Everyone that came to my home was professional and respectful. I was never in the dark as to what was going to happen and when it was going to happen. They keep you 100% informed and were always on time. Will definitely do more business with Mike’s Plumbing & Electric. Highly recommend!!
I’m am very impressed with Kris Jr and Jeremy who were the technicians that came to my house. They were quite professional, knowledgeable and friendly. They made me feel like a valued customer. Everything they did was clearly explained to me. The work they did was exceptional and I am beyond satisfied. Mikes will get all my plumbing and electrical business in the future because of these guys.