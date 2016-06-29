Your browser is out-of-date.

Signature Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Sandton
Reviews (1)
    ​Duco Country Style Kitchen - Bringing Matt Duco alive by integrating natural materials.
    ​Duco Country Style Kitchen - Bringing Matt Duco alive by integrating natural materials.
    Custom Made Bars - Signature Kitchens
    www.signaturekitchens.co.za
    www.signaturekitchens.co.za
    High Gloss Kitchen - Elegant yet practical
    Mixing Glass with High Gloss - Modern & Elegant

    At Signature Kitchens, we pride ourselves in the ability to simplify even the most complex custom wood designs, yet still delivering top quality workmanship. This is achieved through our manufacturing process, design and expertise that meet our clients’ expectations and specifications.This is made possible with years of experience and having the qualified skills to create so much more than just a finished product. Through our craftsmanship, we make wood come alive! We pride ourselves in moulding our product into your desire, knowing that every person is unique. Our mission is to give you, our client the correct tools to help bring your creations to life!Let our design give you the chance to piece together YOUR perfect, Kitchen, bar, BIC, vanity, Study! Our design will interpret YOUR needs and translate them into a Signature Piece!

    Services
    • Kitchen
    • Cabinets
    • Bathrooms Vanaties
    • Bars
    • Studies
    • Designs
    • bedrooms
    • custom made furniture
    • wall units
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town
    • Durban
    • Zambia
    • Botswana
    • Nigeria
    • Malawi
    Address
    Midline Businesses Park Corner Richards & Le Roux Drive Midrand
    2128 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-836446796 www.signaturekitchen.co.za
    In today’s modern world, kitchen automation has become a vital part of creating a successful kitchen that flows seamlessly.

    We are here to advise you as our client on the best possible fit, personalised to maximise your needs in the most cost-effective way. We offer experienced advice on the best fit for our clients, while delivering high quality, cost effective products that stand the test of time. Add Signature value to your investment by doing it right the first time.

    Reviews

    Chrishenda Rabatin
    Great team to work with. Creative and designs according to your budget and style.
    over 2 years ago
