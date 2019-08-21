Your browser is out-of-date.

Pool Cover Pro
Pools & Spas in Bedfordview
    Our pool covers can accommodate most pool shapes and sizes.

    Contact us for a free quotation and site inspection to discuss the best pool cover solution for you pool. The pool covers and components used in our product range are manufactured from the best quality products and materials on the market. The Pool Cover Pro range has industry leading guarantees for your peace of mind. Customer service, after sales service and keeping clients up to date, every step of the way and ensuring they are satisfied with the product supplied, is of utmost importance to us. Detailed construction drawings will be supplied to all relevant parties involved in the project to ensure that we achieve the desired result.

    Services
    • Pool Cover supply and install
    • Automatic Pool Covers
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Botswana
    • Namibia
    • Swaziland
    • and more
    Address
    Unit no 24 Block F, Hingham Field Office Park, 79 Boeing rd East
    2007 Bedfordview
    South Africa
    +27-823317645 www.poolcover-pro.co.za
