RGN Projects
Engineering offices in Johannesburg
    • RGN Civil, Structural & Project Consulting Engineers was started in 2010 by two dynamic engineers - Ganishwar Arunkumar and Magalo Nleya. This duo combined their talents and created a progressive and innovative consulting engineering company.

    Our aim is to offer a total turn-key consultant engineering solution in the building & civil sectors. We offer excellent value engineering propositions with great design turnaround times as well as intensive customer focus as we believe that by alignment with customer needs, we can tailor a more cost effective and satisfying solution for our client.

    Services
    • Civil Engineering
    • Structural Engineering
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    101 Waterford, Halfway House, Midrand
    1685 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-834882410 www.rgnprojects.co.za
