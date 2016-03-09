Your browser is out-of-date.

Urban Spaces Interior Design
Interior Architects in Cape Town
    Workspace Design

    We believe in creating energized, optimized work spaces; where-ever staff and workers thrive, companies rocket towards success. We offer practical, sustainable solutions that ensure your organization remains at optimum functionality. 

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior design
    • space planning
    • renovations
    • turn-key projects
    • project management
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Urban House, 79 Station Road, Observatory
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214623877 urbanspaces.co.za
    Legal disclosure

