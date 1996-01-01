Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MHM Projects
General Contractors in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • MHM Projects were established in 1996. We as a family identified the need for professional assistance and workmanship in the building industry.  This company's model is based on Honesty, Trust and Workmanship.....we accept any project! No matter how big or small your renovation.

    As a family we understand that nothing is for certain and things change...therefore we accepted the challenge to assist and perform any task at hand. Our workmanship promise to meet NHBRC standards. MHM Projects and Re-Modelers guarantee professional assistance and workmanship.

    Services
    • Renovations
    • Alterations
    • Cemcrete Flooring
    • Cemcrete Walls
    • Tiling
    • Painting
    • Waterproofing
    • Plumbing
    • Damp Proofing
    • Building
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-817551797
      Add SEO element