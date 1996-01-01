MHM Projects were established in 1996. We as a family identified the need for professional assistance and workmanship in the building industry. This company's model is based on Honesty, Trust and Workmanship.....we accept any project! No matter how big or small your renovation.

As a family we understand that nothing is for certain and things change...therefore we accepted the challenge to assist and perform any task at hand. Our workmanship promise to meet NHBRC standards. MHM Projects and Re-Modelers guarantee professional assistance and workmanship.