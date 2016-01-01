At KA.Architecture+Design we value the quality and beauty in good design. With this in mind we craft authentic spaces for you to work, live and play in.

ARCHITECTURE - INTERIOR DESIGN - PRODUCT DESIGN

Our architectural service includes the full range of work stages, from concept design through to technical drawings and finally construction. In addition to architecture, we offer professional services including interior design and bespoke product design. These services are tailored to suit the needs of each individual project.

Design experience includes a variety of disciplines: Single luxury houses, Group housing developments, Office developments, Commercial interiors, Community projects, Retail and Hospitality projects, Renovations and additions.

Our focus is on creating elegant and functional spaces through good design. We value truth to materials, considered place making, a mindful aesthetic and simplicity in design.

CONSIDERED DESIGN, SIMPLE AND AUTHENTIC