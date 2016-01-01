Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KA.Architecture+Design
Architects in Pretoria, South Africa
Overview 8Projects (8) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kidds Beach House, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    Kidds Beach House, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    Kidds Beach House, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    +1
    Kidds Beach House
    The Long House, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    The Long House, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    The Long House, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    +1
    The Long House
    House Irene, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    House Irene, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    House Irene, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    +2
    House Irene
    House G, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    House G, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    House G, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern houses
    +2
    House G
    House Pretoria, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern style bedroom
    House Pretoria, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern living room
    House Pretoria, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern kitchen
    +2
    House Pretoria
    Apartment Killarney, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern kitchen
    Apartment Killarney, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern dining room
    Apartment Killarney, KA.Architecture+Design KA.Architecture+Design Modern living room
    +2
    Apartment Killarney
    Show all 8 projects

    At KA.Architecture+Design we value the quality and beauty in good design. With this in mind we craft authentic spaces for you to work, live and play in.

    ARCHITECTURE - INTERIOR DESIGN - PRODUCT DESIGN

    Our architectural service includes the full range of work stages, from concept design through to technical drawings and finally construction. In addition to architecture, we offer professional services including interior design and bespoke product design. These services are tailored to suit the needs of each individual project.

    Design experience includes a variety of disciplines: Single luxury houses, Group housing developments,  Office developments, Commercial interiors, Community projects, Retail and Hospitality projects, Renovations and additions.

    Our focus is on creating elegant and functional spaces through good design. We value truth to materials, considered place making, a mindful aesthetic and simplicity in design.

    CONSIDERED DESIGN, SIMPLE AND AUTHENTIC

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Product Design
    • Renovations and Additions
    Service areas
    South Africa and Pretoria
    Address
    Polaris Avenue
    0181 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-723076973 www.ka-ad.com

    Reviews

    ilsebrassel
    It has been a real pleasure working with Kate. She is very professional and thorough in her work and listens attentively to our needs to incorporate them in her designs. Her patience and personalised approach is what made the whole journey of creating our beautiful home so enjoyable. Kate is really good in working with spaces, she has the ability to make plain normal spaces come alive, look interesting, warm and textured. With her, every wall, corner, angle and space has been thought through, adding her touch, creativity, and attention to detail.  From the first draft of the plans to the creative interior design advice and project oversight, she gave us absolute comfort and most of all we had fun. She comes highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Edit
    melvin adlem melvin adlem
    Professional and great experience in overall. Very happy with the services provided. Got an optimal design that met all the requirements and more. A place where tranquility and design meets to create a home. Will recommend definitely!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2020
    Edit
    ghyootjp
    Nothing short of excellent. We love our house !
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2016
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element