Mhlophe Creative Design was established in 2017. after a long hard journey of studying interior design and being involved in custom furniture design companies also being exposed to a real world i have then realized the importance of home design and also the importance of the clients happiness and respect. We cater for all type of clients and all industries such as Commercial,Residential,hospitality etc.
- Services
- cabinetry design and install
- custom steel tables
- interior design
- graphic design
- Service areas
- Durban
- Address
-
4001 Durban
South Africa
+27-672120093 mhlophecdesign.weebly.com