BlakMar Group Ltd
General Contractors in Johannesburg
    We specialize in residential and commercial maintenance and renovations,

    We offer a full service in renovations including:

    Paint, Tiling, building, bathroom and kitchen renovations.

    Services
    • Paint
    • Tiling
    • building
    • bathroom and kitchen renovations.
    Service areas
    • Darrenwood
    • Cresta and Northcliff
    • Melville koppies
    • Melville
    • craighall park
    • saxon world
    • norwood
    • Houghton
    • northcliff
    • linden
    • boskriu
    • sandhurst
    • benmore gardens
    • sandown
    • inanda
    • hydepark
    • morningside
    • parkmore
    • bryanston
    • fourways Greater westrand – roodepoort
    • ruimsig
    • fairlands
    • florida
    • Contantia kloof
    • wilgehuewel
    • weltevreden park
    • allensnek
    • mulbarton
    • glenvista
    • bassonia
    • meredale
    • mondeor
    • ridgeway
    • eye of africa
    • Show all 34 service areas
    Address
    42 Madelaine Street Florida 1709
    798002 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-764394850 www.blakmar.co.za
