We specialize in residential and commercial maintenance and renovations,
We offer a full service in renovations including:
Paint, Tiling, building, bathroom and kitchen renovations.
- Services
- Paint
- Tiling
- building
- bathroom and kitchen renovations.
- Service areas
- Darrenwood
- Cresta and Northcliff
- Melville koppies
- Melville
- craighall park
- saxon world
- norwood
- Houghton
- northcliff
- linden
- boskriu
- sandhurst
- benmore gardens
- sandown
- inanda
- hydepark
- morningside
- parkmore
- bryanston
- fourways Greater westrand – roodepoort
- ruimsig
- fairlands
- florida
- Contantia kloof
- wilgehuewel
- weltevreden park
- allensnek
- mulbarton
- glenvista
- bassonia
- meredale
- mondeor
- ridgeway
- eye of africa
- Show all 34 service areas
- Address
-
42 Madelaine Street Florida 1709
798002 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-764394850 www.blakmar.co.za