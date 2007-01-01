Your browser is out-of-date.

GRUBUILD
Restoration & Renovation in Hartenbos
    We offer a complete service from the planning to the actual doing.  Giving the client peace of mind, knowing that there is only one company responsible for the entire co-ordination of all aspects of the project. Including the specialized staff, qualified registered plumbers, electricians etc.

    We take pride in every project with high quality material, professional reliable service, effective client communication and attention to detail, no matter the size of the project.


    Our Services:

    1. Renovations

    Sometimes you just need to renovate and not a new home! Tired of the old let us help you create the new.


    2. Additions & Alterations

    Adding that extra room should ad space not headaches! Need more space? No problem...


    3. Project Management

    With us managing the project, you can rest assured things will get done & done the way you want it done!


    4. Interior & Exterior Maintenance

    All buildings need some tlc now and again! General construction, painting...


    Providing complete turnkey building and renovating solutions for homes owners since 2007

    Started in 2007 with nothing more than a dream and a plan.


    We love what we do, we love seeing the end result of our work, and we are very proud of what we do.

    Services
    • Renovations
    • Additions
    • Alterations
    • Project management
    Service areas
    • The Garden Route
    • Mossel Bay
    • George
    • Wilderness
    • Hartenbos
    Address
    6520 Hartenbos
    South Africa
    +27-844296794 grubuild.co.za
