Exotic Woodturners was established in 1998 and has earned an enviable reputation within the wood turning industry for commitment to quality, efficiency and innovative designs.

Exotic Woodturners stands apart from all other furniture. We produce fit-outs and pieces for you to inspire, excite and enjoy. We manufacture exclusive and custom-made products in most available solid and exotic timbers on the market today, and can produce single items, as well as larger production quantities. Our capabilities include traditional hand turning as well as copy lathe.

Our dedicated projects team work with developers, architects, engineers on fit-outs for exclusive homes, villas, hotels, restuarants, shopping malls, educational institutions and similar developments. These projects typically involve a combination of our standard products and customised pieces to match the project’s particular design elements.

Listed below are just a small range of products manufactured by ourselves on a regular basis; Staircase Spindles, Sundecks, Newel Posts, Bar & Shopfitting Components, Garden Benches and Tables, Doors and Door Frames, Barstools, Dining Chairs, Pot Planters, Barley Twist.

Contact us for your project on Tel: 032 944 1487 / 083 444 1134 or Email: info@exoticwoodturners.co.za for an obligation-free quotation.