AI Satellite and Cabling
Home Media Design & Installation in Cape Town
    DSTV Installation Cape Town – AI Satellite and Cabling is an innovative satellite TV installations, servicing and repair company. We’re in partnership with DSTV, Ellies, Space Television as well as Openview HD and StarSat. The company was started because of the love of signalling technology but also the realization that clients needed a cost-effective and accountable service provider that offered real solutions and not just quick, costly fixes. We have clients in both the public and private sectors spanning both residential and commercial concerns. Our technicians are accredited DSTV installers, experienced and highly qualified.

    Services
    DSTV Installations, DSTV Upgrades, and DSTV Repairs
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    13 Clipper Road Strandfontein
    7798 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-749557611 aisatellite.co.za
