Eazyway Kitchens
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Gauteng
Reviews (2)
    • Eazyway Kitchens is an installation business, specialising in the supply and installation of kitchens, bedroom cupboards, bars, studies and most custom made cupboards.  We have a number of complexes which we have completed, and are never the cause of delays on any of our big sites.  We pride ourselves on quality and reliability. 

    Services
    • Kitchens
    • BIC
    • s
    • Bars
    • Studies
    • Bathroom vanities
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Company awards
    We are a proud member of the KSA, Kitchen Specialist Association, and have gone complaint free or the last 5 years.
    Address
    Midtand Junxion, 678 Old Pretoria Main Road, Midrand
    1685 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-113152373 www.eazywaykitchens.co.za

