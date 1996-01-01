Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Red Square Architectural Studio
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Alterations in Blaawberg, Cape Town, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Single family home
    Residential Alterations in Blaawberg, Cape Town, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Single family home
    Residential Alterations in Blaawberg, Cape Town, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Single family home
    Residential Alterations in Blaawberg, Cape Town
    Residential Design, Blue Saddle Ranches, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Small houses
    Residential Design, Blue Saddle Ranches, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Small houses
    Residential Design, Blue Saddle Ranches
    "SUPA STORE" Revamp in the heart of Dhlamini, Soweto, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Commercial spaces
    "SUPA STORE" Revamp in the heart of Dhlamini, Soweto
    Residential Design Eye Of Africa, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Modern houses
    Residential Design Eye Of Africa, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Modern houses
    Residential Design Eye Of Africa, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Modern houses
    Residential Design Eye Of Africa
    Residential Alteration Henley on Klip, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Single family home
    Residential Alteration Henley on Klip
    Residential Design Blue Saddle Ranches, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Country house Bricks
    Residential Design Blue Saddle Ranches, Red Square Architectural Studio Red Square Architectural Studio Country house Bricks
    Residential Design Blue Saddle Ranches
    Show all 9 projects

    Red Square predominantly focuses on the residential market, creating designs for the individual that achieves a harmonious union between client, site and environment. Although predominantly residential, we have undertaken industrial and commercial developments and have worked across borders into Southern Africa.Giulio Cossutti, founder of Red Square Architectural Studio has been practicing since 1996. Qualified at Wits University.

    Services
    • Residential Design
    • Planning and design
    • Architectural drawings
    • Additions
    • Alterations
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    10 Lineata Avenue Johannesburg
    2180 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-742940050 www.red-square-architectural-studio.com
      Add SEO element