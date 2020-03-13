Building Infrastructure and Handyman Services:
General Planned, Ad-hoc and Emergency Maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and replacement,
Civil Works
Tree Felling
Garden Services
Repair/Replace damaged palisade fence.
Joinery and carpentry services in all types of materials and finishes
Furniture repairs,
Replace Locks,
Door and window frame repairs,
Paint work and touch ups,
Wallpaper,
Tiling, flooring, and carpet installations & repairs,
Gutters, down pipes installation and repairs.
Welding and Fabrication.
Plumbing works.
- Service areas
- Pretoria and around Gauteng
- Address
-
99 Bloulelie Crescent
0182 Annlin
South Africa
+27-814037025 www.mthuzimele.co.za