Mthuzimele Quality Services (Pty) Ltd
General Contractors in Annlin
Reviews (0)
    Bunding Wall for Generators
    +1
    Bunding Wall for Generators
    Pillars: Plastering and painting
    +13
    Pillars: Plastering and painting
    Replacing damaged and painting of Gutters & downpipes
    +12
    Replacing damaged and painting of Gutters & downpipes
    Unblocking Drain System
    +10
    Unblocking Drain System
    Grass Cutting and Weeds removal
    +13
    Grass Cutting and Weeds removal
    Security Gates Installation
    +10
    Security Gates Installation
    Building Infrastructure and Handyman Services:

    General Planned, Ad-hoc and Emergency Maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and replacement,

    Civil Works

    Tree Felling

    Garden Services

    Repair/Replace damaged palisade fence. 

    Joinery and carpentry services in all types of materials and finishes

    Furniture repairs,

    Replace Locks,

    Door and window frame repairs,

    Paint work and touch ups,

    Wallpaper,

    Tiling, flooring, and carpet installations & repairs,

    Gutters, down pipes installation and repairs.

    Welding and Fabrication.

    Plumbing works.

    Services
    • General Building Maintenance
    • Gardening Services
    • Tree Felling
    Service areas
    Pretoria and around Gauteng
    Address
    99 Bloulelie Crescent
    0182 Annlin
    South Africa
    +27-814037025 www.mthuzimele.co.za
