Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Robotic Steelworks
Fencing & Gates in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Aluminium Windows & Doors

    Balustrades (Stainless Steel etc.)

    Burglar Bars

    Customised Steelwork

    Fences (Clear View, Steel Palisade etc.)

    Gates (Security, Driveway, Pedestrian)

    Roller Shutter Garage Doors

    Steel Structures

    Trailers

    Wall Extensions

    Services
    • Manufacturing
    • Delivery Installation
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    1 Potgieter Street
    Rosslyn Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-125414750 www.roboticsteelworks.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Manufacturer of fencing products, security related and steel products, aluminium windows & doors, stainless steel balustrades, trailers and variety of customized steel products.

    Reviews

    Shenrae Carter
    Shocking service on the managerial and organisational side, no communication. Wouldn't recommend for small jobs. However, the staff working on site were very professional.
    6 months ago
    Unique Louvres
    Good service....
    about 4 years ago
    Louis Schoeman
    Great firm.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element