Having recently been in the property market wanting to purchase a new home, I realized that so many houses are slipping through the cracks. Beautiful homes that should be selling quickly are sitting on the market for extended periods of time. The first impression that one has when entering a dwelling, will hugely influence one’s decision on whether to buy or not. I found that I was put off many of the homes either because they were not clean, were cluttered and in disarray, or because they were carelessly furnished.
- Services
- Home Staging and Interior Design
- Service areas
- interior decor and Hermanus
- Address
-
17 Brandedraai Sandbaai, Western Cape, South Africa
7200 Hermanus
South Africa
+27-765417196 www.luckandco-design.co.za
Why use Home Staging?
Are you looking for a sure-fire way to sell your house fast and at a good price? It is a challenging and exceptionally competitive market out there when it comes to selling homes, so gaining the upper edge and favourably showcasing what is possibly your largest asset, is imperative.
A staged home will sell 12% faster for as much as 10% more. Full asking price becomes achievable. Attracts more people to the home.The value and appeal of the home is enhanced. Minimalises the time that the house is on the market and increases the profitability.