Why use Home Staging?

Are you looking for a sure-fire way to sell your house fast and at a good price? It is a challenging and exceptionally competitive market out there when it comes to selling homes, so gaining the upper edge and favourably showcasing what is possibly your largest asset, is imperative.

A staged home will sell 12% faster for as much as 10% more. Full asking price becomes achievable. Attracts more people to the home.The value and appeal of the home is enhanced. Minimalises the time that the house is on the market and increases the profitability.