Lemon&amp;Lime
Designers in Pretoria
    • Table - upcycle, Lemon&Lime Lemon&Lime ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Table - upcycle
    Bathroom, Lemon&Lime Lemon&Lime Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Lemon&Lime Lemon&Lime Modern bathroom
    Bathroom
    Elegant cosy bedroom, Lemon&Lime Lemon&Lime Small bedroom
    Elegant cosy bedroom
    Living room ~ royalty, Lemon&Lime Lemon&Lime Living room Purple/Violet
    Living room ~ royalty

    We offer a complete design service with a clean and modern approach to improve, interpret or style your interior spaces. We are steadfast to customer centricity, attention to detail and results driven.


    Our fully-qualified Interior designers work closely with you, the client, to design and decorate interiors according to your lifestyle and budget

    Services
    Interior design and space planning
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    Pretoria
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-722307015 www.lemonlime.co.za
