Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tiaan Botha Architecture &amp; Associates
Architects in Ballito
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Estate Living 2_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Modern houses
    Estate Living 2_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Pool
    Estate Living 2_ Ballito, KZN
    Salt Rock_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Modern houses
    Salt Rock_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Modern living room
    Salt Rock_ Ballito, KZN
    Estate Living 1_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Single family home Concrete White
    Estate Living 1_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Modern bathroom Bricks White
    Estate Living 1_ Ballito, KZN, Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood White
    +5
    Estate Living 1_ Ballito, KZN

    Tiaan Botha Architecture is a design-orientated firm based on the North-Coast of Kwa-Zulu Natal. We are committed to providing modern, up to date designs with emphasis on space, light and materials to create timeless architecture.

    With experience in Upmarket Residential, Commercial and Retail we aim to provide our clients with an interactive, tailor made design experience until they are satisfied with their new design.

    We are experienced in 3d modelling and offer our clients an holistic view of what they can expect before the first brick is laid.

    Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates is a Professionally Registered Company with The South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP) & South African Institute of Architectural Technologists (SAIAT).

    Services
    • Design Concept
    • Sketch Plans
    • Architectural Plans and Council Submission
    Service areas
    Ballito
    Address
    4399 Ballito
    South Africa
    +27-826627364 www.bothaarch.co.za
      Add SEO element