Tiaan Botha Architecture is a design-orientated firm based on the North-Coast of Kwa-Zulu Natal. We are committed to providing modern, up to date designs with emphasis on space, light and materials to create timeless architecture.

With experience in Upmarket Residential, Commercial and Retail we aim to provide our clients with an interactive, tailor made design experience until they are satisfied with their new design.

We are experienced in 3d modelling and offer our clients an holistic view of what they can expect before the first brick is laid.

Tiaan Botha Architecture & Associates is a Professionally Registered Company with The South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP) & South African Institute of Architectural Technologists (SAIAT).