Growing company of Consulting Engineers and Project Managers specialising in consultancy work, design of Civil and Structural.
- Services
- Services offered: Foundation designs
- Slab designs
- Inspection and SANS certification. Building plans approvals. Roads
- stormwater
- sewer and water designs. Project Management.
- Service areas
- Gauteng
- Limpopo and Mpumalanga
- Centurion
- Company awards
- None.
- Address
-
Bauhinia Street
0157 Centurion
South Africa
+27-732429371 www.prdconsulting.co.za
Legal disclosure
PRD Consulting