PRD Consulting Pty Ltf
Designers in Centurion
    • Growing company of Consulting Engineers and Project Managers specialising in consultancy work, design of Civil and Structural.

    Services
    • Services offered: Foundation designs
    • Slab designs
    • Inspection and SANS certification. Building plans approvals. Roads
    • stormwater
    • sewer and water designs. Project Management.
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Limpopo and Mpumalanga
    • Centurion
    Address
    Bauhinia Street
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-732429371 www.prdconsulting.co.za
    PRD Consulting

