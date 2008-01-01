Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Paint &amp; Allied Projects
Paint & Wall Coverings in Fairland
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Paint n Allied, Paint & Allied Projects Paint & Allied Projects
    Paint n Allied, Paint & Allied Projects Paint & Allied Projects
    Paint n Allied, Paint & Allied Projects Paint & Allied Projects
    +13
    Paint n Allied

    Paint & Allied originated in Harare, Zimbabwe in 1990.  The founder, Josh Vazhure began his venture

    as an apprentice Painter Decorator Glazier with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), the duration of which lasted 3 years.  On completion he was promoted to Coach Painter/Spray painter. His training had included:  Painting & paint techniques, Paint and spray theory, Tools & equipment , Colour theory, Coach painting, Industrial Studies and Geometry & calculations.

    In addition to his daily duties, he was also assigned to painting of housing and offices as well as signwriting for NRZ.

    Today, 26 years down the line, Mr Vazhure is flourishing as a master in his field.  He has resided in South Africa since 2008  and has established an ever growing customer base.  In addition to Painting and Paint Techniques for both residential and commercial properties, Paint & Allied also offer the following services:

    ·        Colour matching

    ·        Wallpaper hanging

    ·        Damp proofing & water proofing

    ·        Plastering

    ·        Rhinoliting

    ·        Paving & tiling

    ·        Specialists decorative paint finishes eg. Colour glazing, Pandomo Earthcotes (A MUST see!), Signwriting, Billboard manufacture and installation and much more.

    Services
    • Colour matching · Wallpaper hanging · Damp proofing & water proofing · Plastering · Rhinoliting · Paving & tiling · Specialists decorative paint finishes eg. Colour glazing
    • Pandomo Earthcotes (A MUST see!)
    • Signwriting
    • Billboard manufacture and installation and much more.
    Service areas
    Gauteng and fairland
    Company awards
    N/a
    Address
    36 Fairbridge
    2075 Fairland
    South Africa
    +27-729663216
      Add SEO element