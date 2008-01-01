Paint & Allied originated in Harare, Zimbabwe in 1990. The founder, Josh Vazhure began his venture

as an apprentice Painter Decorator Glazier with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), the duration of which lasted 3 years. On completion he was promoted to Coach Painter/Spray painter. His training had included: Painting & paint techniques, Paint and spray theory, Tools & equipment , Colour theory, Coach painting, Industrial Studies and Geometry & calculations.

In addition to his daily duties, he was also assigned to painting of housing and offices as well as signwriting for NRZ.

Today, 26 years down the line, Mr Vazhure is flourishing as a master in his field. He has resided in South Africa since 2008 and has established an ever growing customer base. In addition to Painting and Paint Techniques for both residential and commercial properties, Paint & Allied also offer the following services:

· Colour matching

· Wallpaper hanging

· Damp proofing & water proofing

· Plastering

· Rhinoliting

· Paving & tiling

· Specialists decorative paint finishes eg. Colour glazing, Pandomo Earthcotes (A MUST see!), Signwriting, Billboard manufacture and installation and much more.