Interior architecture is the holistic design and composition of an interior space, expressed & executed in architectural terms. We aspire to create thoughtful design that is not guided by trends, but which draws from modernist principles of balance, simplicity and refinement. Our work can be described as ‘soft minimalism’, clean and contemporary with an emphasis on tactility, warmth and honesty in construction.

Lijn Ontwerp was founded by Alicia Beetge, a professional interior architect and member of the IID (African Institute for the Interior Design Professions). Alicia has extensive experience in the industry, having worked for some of the best designers and architects in South Africa, such as Paul Pamboukian Lighting Design, Tonic Design, Greg Wright and Malan Vorster Architects.