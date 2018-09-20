Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lijn Architectural Interiors
Interior Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Project - Green Point , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    Residential Project - Green Point , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    Residential Project - Green Point , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    +16
    Residential Project - Green Point
    Residential Project - Bakoven, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    Residential Project - Bakoven, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    Residential Project - Bakoven, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    +5
    Residential Project - Bakoven
    Loft Apartment , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors
    Loft Apartment , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Kitchen units MDF Black
    Loft Apartment , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Kitchen units MDF Black
    +5
    Loft Apartment
    Kitchen Design, Cape Town, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Built-in kitchens Stone White
    Kitchen Design, Cape Town, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Built-in kitchens Wood White
    Kitchen Design, Cape Town
    Kitchen Design , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Built-in kitchens MDF Black
    Kitchen Design , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Built-in kitchens MDF Black
    Kitchen Design , Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Built-in kitchens MDF Black
    Kitchen Design
    Residential Project Namibia, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs MDF Wood effect
    Residential Project Namibia, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Scandinavian style dining room MDF White
    Residential Project Namibia, Lijn Architectural Interiors Lijn Architectural Interiors Living room Marble White
    +2
    Residential Project Namibia
    Show all 7 projects

    Interior architecture is the holistic design and composition of an interior space, expressed & executed in architectural terms. We aspire to create thoughtful design that is not guided by trends, but which draws from modernist principles of balance, simplicity and refinement. Our work can be described as ‘soft minimalism’, clean and contemporary with an emphasis on tactility, warmth and honesty in construction.

    Lijn Ontwerp was founded by Alicia Beetge, a professional interior architect and member of the IID (African Institute for the Interior Design Professions). Alicia has extensive experience in the industry, having worked for some of the best designers and architects in South Africa, such as Paul Pamboukian Lighting Design, Tonic Design, Greg Wright and Malan Vorster Architects. 

    Services
    • Design
    • Architectural Drawings
    • Sourcing and Specification of materials
    • fittings
    • lighting & furniture
    • Bespoke Furniture Design
    • 3D Rendering
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Address
    2 Niagara Way, Tyger Lake Buildinf, Tyger Falls
    7530 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-721994300 www.lijn.co.za
      Add SEO element