Roof Waterproofing Pretoria—Roof Repairs Pretoria West
Roofing & Gutters in Pretoria
Reviews (1)
    • Our business Waterproofing Pretoria is a professional painting, roofing and waterproofing company. We offer waterproofing to Pretoria and the Gauteng regions. We are experts in all fields regarding our products and services.

    We specialize in waterproofing interior and exterior of residential, commercial and industrial buildings. We are also superior roof installers and water proofing experts with over 15 years experience. We are based in Pretoria but service all the surrounding suburbs.

    We will treat each water proofing project with urgency as to maintain a good level of customer satisfaction, if its roof waterproofing you need done or just your walls we have the solution for you. All our waterproofing products have been selected for delivery of a top quality service.

    Services
    • waterpoofing contractors
    • waterpoofing
    • roof repairs
    • painting contractors
    • damp proofing
    Service areas
    Pretoria and Gauteng
    Address
    Du Toit St, Arcadia
    0083 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-872502313 www.waterproofing-pretoria.co.za

    Rehelda Williams
    about 3 years ago
