Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town
Home Media Design & Installation in Cape Town,
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • DStv Installations for Homes and Businesses, Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town
    DStv Installations for Homes and Businesses, Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town
    DStv Installations for Homes and Businesses, Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town
    +2
    DStv Installations for Homes and Businesses

    Welcome to Supersat DSTV Installers Cape Town. The one place you are sure of getting quality DSTV installations, repairs, and troubleshooting – on time and at cost-effective rates. We are fully qualified technicians who have been working on home media projects of varying magnitude and complexity for as long as we can remember. Apart from explora decoder and satellite dish set up in Cape Town, we are also experienced in TV wall mounting, surround sound installation, data network cabling, and cctv camera repair. Contact us today on +27 87 551 0527 and we will make sure you get value for your money. Don’t forget to ask for your free quotation.

    Services
    • Cable Installation
    • Home Security Companies & Installation
    • Home Theater Design
    • Outdoor Audio Installation
    • Security Camera Installation
    • Surround Sound Installation
    • Network Data Cabling
    • Flat Screen/Plasma Wall Mounting
    • Home Cinema
    • DSTV Troubleshooting
    • Home Security System Repair
    • Home Theater Installation
    • Soundproofing
    • TV Installation
    • Aerial and Satellite Dish Installation
    • Projector Installation
    • Decoder Repairs and Servicing
    • Show all 17 services
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Durbanville
    • Stellenbosch
    • Claremont
    Address
    26 Fir Street, Observatory,
    7530 Cape Town,
    South Africa
    +27-875510527 www.dstvinstallation-capetown.com

    Reviews

    Tendai Nyamupingidza
    I was so impressed by the professionalism and workmanship of these guys. Keep up the good work.
    over 4 years ago
    leon danisile
    These guys are time effective and I was given a perfect service.Its been 3 years now and my installation is still working. And all my friends and family are using them because they are reliable.Thanks guys.
    almost 6 years ago
    Paul Haupt
    Kept informed about whereabouts until arrival. Superb, friendly and efficient service. Highly recommended
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element