CVP Projects and Swimming Pools
Pools & Spas in Johannesburg,
    Domestic and Commercial Swimming Pool Services

    We provide top quality swimming pool installations, repairs, and maintenance services at very competitive rates. Our accredited builders are the most reliable contractors Johannesburg has to offer. We are renown for always getting work done on schedule, within the budget, and never compromising the quality of service. Contact us today if you need swimming pool paving, pool deck design, sauna installation, pool remodelling, custom hot tubs, pool lighting, jacuzzi and spa, or pool liner replacement. Our direct hotline is +27 87 551 0679. Be sure to request for your free quote.

    Services
    • Above ground Pool Liner Replacement
    • Swimming Pool Paving
    • Jacuzzis & Spas
    • Swimming Pool Construction
    • Pool Remodeling
    • Pool Lighting Installation
    • Pool Covers
    • Natural Swimming Pools
    • Custom Hot Tubs
    • Above ground Pools
    • Hot Tub Installation
    • Pool Deck Design & Construction
    • Pool Liner Replacement
    • Sauna Installation
    • Swimming Pool Design
    • Pool Maintenance
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Rosebank
    • Sandton
    • Roodepoort
    • Midrand
    • Pretoria
    • Centurion
    • Fourways
    Address
    3645 Diepsloot David bopape street,
    2189 Johannesburg,
    South Africa
    +27-875510679 www.cvpprojects-swimmingpools.com
