Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dallas Dahms Photography
Photographers in Durban, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    I am a specialist property and design photographer based in Durban, South Africa. I'm open to travel and I am passionate about interior design, residential architecture and hospitality. My work has been published in Leading Architecture magazine as well as The New York Times Property Magazine.

    Services
    • Property photography
    • real estate photography
    • hospitality photography
    • interior design photography
    • Airbnb photography
    Service areas
    South Africa and Durban
    Address
    43 Princess Alice Avenue, Glenwood
    4001 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-711331733 www.dallasdahms.com

    Reviews

    Dinnie Gildenhuys
    That you for your very good quality service, being professional and accommodating! Your service and skills are both highly recommended!
    9 months ago
    Luqmaan Hansa
    Professional photos, excellent communication
    10 months ago
    Rentia Klaassen
    Dallas is Amazing!!! He has a dedicated work ethic - fast & efficient - and his work is the best I have seen! I can not recommend him HIGH enough!
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element