Bun Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
    Waterfall House
    Protea Kitchen
    Ruah Flagship

    Why Bun? Because a freshly baked bun goes with everything. You can’t beat the smell of fresh bread. A fussy two year old will have one. Michelin starred restaurants start you off on them. Dressed up or down, a fresh bun is an improvement.

    At Bun Interior Design we get excited about new beginnings and fresh starts. Being part of the thrill of a new business or home, or reinvigorating what is already there is at our core. We want to know your story and help you tell it.

    Successful design does not stop at pretty pictures. The whole experience of creating your ideal space must be a joy from beginning to end. Together we will dream, explore, plan and build rooms with your story at the root.

    Services
    • Retail Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Corporate Design
    • Needs and Options Review
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Address
    44 Barnstable Road
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-825797315 www.bundesign.biz
