Tree King
Landscape Architects in Kempton Park
Reviews (6)
    We specialize in all aspects of proper land and tree care utilizing the safest, most advanced and environmentally sound methods available in the industry. Our goal is to provide you with professional  tree felling, trimming, prunning, stump removal services and outstanding customer satisfaction. We are dedicated to serving our customers' needs by offering the best quality service at affordable prices.

    Services
    • tree felling
    • trimming
    • prunning
    • stump removal and refuse removal
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Kempton park
    Address
    22 Concourse Crescent, Glen marais
    1619 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-658880225 treeking.business.site

    Reviews

    Dave Johnson
    I would recommend Selbie (& his colleagues) to anyone, based upon his attending to the trimming of our Queen Palm trees today. On time, polite, professional and friendly, at great price! They did a good job, not only in terms of the tree maintenance, but also cleaning up and removal of the cuttings afterwards. I will certainly use them again for the annual trimming of our trees. Perhaps give them a call. Good luck Selbie.
    12 months ago
    Johannes Van Wyk
    Great efficient service.
    about 3 years ago
    angela alves
    The Tree King team were very helpful and professional, would recommend them again!
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
