Welcome to Fever Tree Fencing Cape Town. The number one fencing contractors Western Cape wide. We specialize in installation, repair, maintenance and sale of high-quality fences and gates. These range from wooden fence, wrought iron fence, palisade fence, to the driveway gate and sliding gates. Whatever fencing solution you need to keep burglars away from your property, we will get it for you. Call +27 87 551 0516 and talk to one of our professional gate contractors so that we can get started right away. The rates are very competitive, and we usually customize our quotations depending on the customer’s needs and budget. Ask for yours today at no cost or any sort of obligation.