Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Plant Company
Landscape Designers in Gauteng
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Plant Company offers our clients a creative and unique service. Our team have many years of experience achieved within their personal fields. Any area such as an office space, an atrium, interior and exterior landscaping and patio gardens can become a beautiful area. Creating a memorable and original space is the goal for all our staff at The Plant Company.

        Our team generates a space that reflects your personal style and specification. Whether you enjoy spending time around a fire, perhaps a boma area would interest you.  If you enjoy the elegance of blossoming and fragrant roses in spring, a rose garden may appeal to you. We are here to create a space entirely customized for you and your family.  Our designs reflect your lifestyle while complimenting your home or office structural design.

    Services
    • Landscaping
    • Interior Plantscaping
    • Maintenance
    • Turf and 2D & 3D Computer Generated Designs
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    1612 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-790480648 www.theplantcompany.co.za
      Add SEO element