Skip Hire Network
Rubbish Removal in Hillcrest
    With Skip Hire Network we provide a simple and easy option to finding the right skip for the job.

    We have a wide range of skip sizes both locally and nationally across South Africa, from Cape Town to Messina. We help you find the best skip hire prices for your needs, and we always do our best to save you time and money.

    Below are some of the areas we cover and some of our branches:

    Pretoria

    Johannesburg

    Durban

    Bloemfontein

    Ballito

    Umhlanga Rocks

    Pietermaritburg

    Port Elizabeth

    Soweto

    East London

    Hillcrest

    Services
    skip hire, rubble removal, and skip bin hire
    Service areas
    Nationwide and Hillcrest
    Address
    Montrose Avenue
    3610 Hillcrest
    South Africa
    +27-872500777 skiphirenetwork.co.za
