Deco Build building consultants
Architects in Bloemfontein, South Africa
Projects

    • Facelift Proposal, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants Single family home Grey
    Facelift Proposal, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants Balcony Concrete Grey
    Facelift Proposal, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants Single family home Aluminium/Zinc Grey
    Facelift Proposal
    Garage to Flat 2, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants
    Garage to Flat 2, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants
    Garage to Flat 2, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants
    +1
    Garage to Flat 2
    Holiday home proposal, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants
    Holiday home proposal, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants
    Holiday home proposal, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants
    +1
    Holiday home proposal
    From Garage to Flat, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants Minimalist bedroom
    From Garage to Flat, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants Minimalist bedroom
    From Garage to Flat, Deco Build building consultants Deco Build building consultants Modern houses
    +6
    From Garage to Flat

    We specialize in small scale residential designs and costing estimates for new builds or renovations and additions. We can assist with municipal submission, recommend contractors and price ranges. We can also assist with heritage council applications for changes to buildings 60 years and older. Our partners have experience in architecture, heritage, building estimate, costing and municipal submission.


    Services
    • Residential design
    • additions and renovations
    • cost estimates
    Service areas
    Bloemfontein, Free State Area, and South Africa
    Address
    9301 Bloemfontein, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-847711428
