We specialize in small scale residential designs and costing estimates for new builds or renovations and additions. We can assist with municipal submission, recommend contractors and price ranges. We can also assist with heritage council applications for changes to buildings 60 years and older. Our partners have experience in architecture, heritage, building estimate, costing and municipal submission.
- Services
- Residential design
- additions and renovations
- cost estimates
- Service areas
- Bloemfontein, Free State Area, and South Africa
- Address
-
9301 Bloemfontein, South Africa
South Africa
+27-847711428