Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/2i6d6o9ZJyH2

Welcome to Garage Door Repair Pros Roodpoort Gauteng. Located in Creswell Park the Roodepoort division is managed by Gill Martin who you can connect with on 074 039 0515 or roodepoort@garagedoorpros.co.za. We are here to help any residents and businesses who have garage door problems. We carry all the spares and springs that are needed to fix much of the common garage door types including roller shutter doors, sectional doors and roll-up garage doors. We also repair garage door motors of all brands.

You can find out more about us on our website and Google my business page (GMB):.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Garage+Door+Repair+Pros/@-26.1706388,27.6238015,10z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xe770843ef78b4be0!8m2!3d-26.1096758!4d27.8946647?shorturl=1&shorturl=1.

https://garagedoorpros.co.za/roodepoort/.

We are available to help anybody in the Roodpoort area which boasts Johannesburg's most famous botanical garden, Witwatersrand National Botanical Gardens including:. Bromhof, Bush Hill, Constantia Kloof, Douglasdale, Fairland, Florida, Florida Hills Johannesburg North, Jukskei Park, Northgate, Northriding, Olivedale, Roodepoort Weltevredenpark, and Zandspruit.

We also service garage doors to make certain that they work smoothly for many years to come. It is vital to service your garage doors if you want to avoid them breaking and needing to get repaired. The last thing you want is to be late for work and you can not get your car out the garage. If you do get caught give Garage Door Repair Pros a ring and we will be there to help you.

At Garage Door Repair Pros we bring a good supply of typical common parts (springs, rollers, hinges, weatherstripping and motor operators), to ensure we can tend to most common problems as soon as possible.

Garage door automation is also very popular in South Africa because it is more safe to use a automatic door opener as opposed to getting out your car. For this reason, we also carry a series of garage door motors and automation that we can setup new or repair on site. If you do want to prevent your garage door from having fixes give these 5 tips a try:.

1 - Pay attention to the Door in Operation. Troubles with your garage door and automatic opener are made known by jerky movements and rubbing, scraping sounds. A well-maintained, well-tuned garage door is relatively quiet at it moves up and down, and you should not see wobbles in its motion. Take a look at both sides of the system-- the springs, pulleys, and cables-- and make sure they look symmetrical.

2 - Clean the Tracks the door moves on. Take a look at the tracks on each sides of the door to make sure they are free of debris and rust. You can also use a level to check to make certain the tracks are plumb on their vertical sections. Small changes can possibly be made yourself, but large track adjustments are a job for a competent technician.

3 - Firm up the parts you can reach. Because the traditional garage door moves up and down many hundreds of times each year, the movement and vibration can loosen up hardware. Have a look at the brackets holding the door tracks to and the garage door opener unit to the framing, and use a socket wrench to secure up any loosened bolts you observe.

4 - Check and upgrade the rollers. The rollers along the edge of the garage door should be inspected a minimum of twice a year and replaced every 5 to 7 years. During your checkup, change any rollers you find that are chipped, cracked, or obviously worn. Except for the bottom rollers that may be connected to cables, the other rollers can possibly be removed by removing the brackets holding them.

5 - Test the door balance. If your garage door is not correctly balanced, the garage door opener will have to work harder, and it won't last as long. The door should be so well balanced by its springs that only a few pounds of force is necessary to lift it. Test this by pulling the release handle on the automatic opener, then manually lift the door so it is about halfway open. The door should stay in place without your help. If it doesn't, the door is inaccurately balanced or the springs are growing old and worn-down. Work on the garage springs should be delegated to an experienced service technician.

Give us a call today. Garage Door Repair Pros. Creswell Park, Roodepoort, Gauteng, 1724. 074 039 0515.